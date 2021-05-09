CNN's Jim Acosta demands to know if Tucker Carlson has been vaccinated — and why he won't tell his audience
Screengrabs.

On his show Sunday, CNN host Jim Acosta addressed Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the bad-faith questions that he's asked about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The "questions" came to a head on Wednesday when Carlson implied that thousands of people had died as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine. In fact, what was found is that because elderly people were prioritized to get the vaccine, some of them died as a result of their age or illnesses in the weeks that followed.

Speaking to Acosta, medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner explained that actual fatalities due to the vaccine are at almost zero. The greatest concerns have been about allergic reactions to the vaccine, which present within 30 minutes of getting it, and blood clots in older women from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Death from the virus is significantly higher than death from the vaccine, he explained.

Correlation does not imply causation, as Carlson claims. For example, if a Fox News viewer dies while watching the network, it doesn't mean Fox News killed them.

It prompted Acosta to ask if Carlson has been vaccinated. Presumably, if Carlson has gotten the vaccine, his viewers deserve to know if what he's saying applies to him or only to his viewers.

"I have two questions for Tucker Carlson," Acosta began, "ave you been vaccinated and why won't you tell your audience whether you've been vaccinated?"

