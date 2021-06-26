Pennsylvania Republican claims American military has been 'color-blind' for 'almost 200 years'
Sean Parnell at a President Donald Trump rally on September 22, 2020, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. - Niyi Fote/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Wire/TNS

On Friday evening, during a segment on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, Sean Parnell, a pro-Trump Republican leaning toward a U.S. Senate run in Pennsylvania, flatly said that the military has never had any race-based policies prior to the Pentagon's current investigation of "white rage" as a driver of domestic terrorism.

"From the outside in, the U.S. military seems like by far the least racist institution in American life, and has been for many decades," said Carlson.

"Absolutely," said Parnell, who served as an Army infantry captain. "It's absolutely true. We have been a color-blind culture in the United States military for almost 200 years. We've gotten a lot of things right. Keep your politics and your social experiments out of our military, and let us focus on what we were always intended to do: protecting the United States of America and winning wars."

The military was segregated for much of the early 20th century, only being integrated under President Harry Truman in 1948.

Watch below:

Video SmartNews