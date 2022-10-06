'An SNL skit gone bad': Local newspaper roasts Michigan GOP for 'cringe-worthy' Tudor Dixon ad

Days after NBC's "Saturday Night Live" struggled through the season premiere of the show's 48th season, the longtime sketch comedy show was discussed in Michigan's gubernatorial election.

Democratic Party Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is being challenged by Republican Tudor Dixon, who won the GOP nomination with the endorsement of Donald Trump.

"A new Tudor Dixon ad is so cringe-worthy that we had to double check to make sure it wasn’t a parody," the Detroit Metro Times' Steve Neavling wrote Wednesday. "The video features a group of leather-clad bikers complaining about COVID-19 restrictions, rising gas prices, and abortion rights."

The story was published under the headline, "New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad."

"The video is dubbed with emotional orchestral music, and the acting is awful," the weekly reported.

After the group complains about Whitmer, the video reaches its climax.

"Okay, okay, I’m voting for the other chick. What’s her name?” a biker asks.

The other six characters replied, "Tudor Dixon."