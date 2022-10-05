Lauren Boebert's Dem opponent hammers her record -- and says she's only good for 'anger-tainment'
Lauren Boebert / Gage Skidmore

The Democrat who is reportedly surging against controversial GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado had harsh words for the first-term rival during a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC.

"The Beat" guest host Katie Phang interviewed Democratic nominee Adam Frisch, a former Aspen City Council member.

Phang said Boebert is "getting nervous" after a poll showed her leading Frisch by just two points, 47 - 45.

"Along with extremists like Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Boebert vaulting to national attention with a mix of aggressive trolling, anti-gay comments, and race-baiting," Phang reported, playing clips of Boebert saying some of the comments that have generated controversy.

"Nationally Boebert is a lightning rod," Phang noted, "but are voters in the district concerned with more substantive issues, like economy, inflation, and abortion rights versus Robert's performative politics?"

"Your introduction is exactly why I decided to get in this race in February," Frisch replied. "People want the circus to stop and the members and the citizens of CD-3 are looking for someone else besides Lauren Boebert and her mentor, Marjorie Taylor Greene."

"I say that they're the leaders of the anger-tainment industry," Frisch argued. "And I think people are sick and tired of that, they want to focus on women's reproductive rights, getting inflation under control, and making sure there is good funding for schools, especially in the rural parts of our district."

