Tulsi Gabbard says she's sent 'cease and desist' letter to Mitt Romney after he slammed her for 'treasonous lies'

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is formally demanding that Sen. Mitt Romney retract his claims that she's been telling "treasonous lies" by spouting Russian propaganda on various media appearances.

On Wednesday, Gabbard sent a letter to Romney demanding that he atone for a tweet in which he accused her of "parroting Russian propaganda" and telling "treasonous lies" that "may well cost lives."

The letter threatened that, if Romney did not retract his tweet, he could be sued for defamation.

Appearing on Fox News Wednesday, Gabbard told host Tucker Carlson why she sent Romney the letter.

"If Mitt Romney seriously believes that I have committed treason, why hasn't he brought any evidence or brought charges?" she asked. "He clearly doesn't care that there are any consequences, or as I mentioned, he's just trying to bully and intimidate others into silence."

Gabbard also said she sent a similar letter to former MSNBC's Keith Olbermann, who described Gabbard as a "Russian asset."

Watch the video below.







IN OTHER NEWS: Bill O'Reilly blames Joe Biden for his infamous airport temper tantrum