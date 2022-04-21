Bill O'Reilly blames Joe Biden for his infamous airport temper tantrum

On Wednesday, Vanity Fair reported that disgraced former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly is now blaming President Joe Biden for his viral meltdown at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport, during which he cursed out a JetBlue Airways employee, called him a "f**king scumbag," and tried to have him fired after his flight to Turks and Caicos was delayed.
"On Tuesday, O’Reilly tweeted, 'the character assassins on social media [are] completely lying about my interaction with a JetBlue guy who misled passengers during a five-hour delay…. I expected this,'" reported Bess Levin. "Speaking to Mediaite, O’Reilly acknowledged that he handled the situation 'poorly' and could have used different words but refused to apologize to the man he verbally abused."
O'Reilly further claimed that passengers in the vicinity of the argument agreed with him, and added that the viral video is distracting from the incompetence of the airline: "The story is JetBlue can’t get their flights off the ground. It was crazy in the terminal."
Many airlines have faced problems keeping their flights scheduled this season, due to poor weather conditions and a shortage of pilots.
O'Reilly then proceeded to claim the situation was also Biden's fault.
"'For some reason, the Biden administration is not big on solving problems. This is a huge problem,' he told Mediaite, saying he’s invited spokespeople from JetBlue to come on his podcast but has not heard back."
O'Reilly was one of Fox News' top anchors for years, until he was forced out by a series of sexual misconduct allegations that forced him to pay out tens of millions of dollars to multiple women.
As Vanity Fair noted, this comes just after Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also got into a furious standoff with officials at the airport in Bozeman, Montana.
