Outrage erupts after Turning Point USA student leader posts racial slurs on Snapchat
On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that student president of the University of Missouri's chapter of Turning Point USA has resigned after her use of a racial slur on social media — and students are outraged at her continued presence on campus.

"Meg Miller resigned as president of the school’s chapter of Turning Point USA, a right-wing organization geared towards young adults, after the offensive SnapChat post, which included a racist slur, spread among the school community, the Kansas City Star reported," said the report. "'If they would have killed 4 more n------ we would have had the whole week off,' Miller captioned a smiling selfie that was shared several months ago, according to the Star. The statement was followed by a series of laughing emojis."

"The post was reshared on Twitter on Dec. 7 by another Mizzou student, Kaylyn Walker, who also posted screenshots of Miller’s Instagram profile, which has since been shut down," said the report. "According to the post, Miller’s Instagram bio said she was an agriculture and animal sciences major, 'unapologetically conservative,' a 'second amendment enthusiast,' and a 'pro-life advocate.' Next to her name, where people tend to list their pronouns, she had 'ne/ver.'"

"'I’m actually disgusted,' a Twitter user commented under the post. That social media user also shared a bloody deer-hunting picture from Miller’s Instagram, claiming she 'pulled a Rittenhouse,' seemingly in reference to teenage Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of criminal charges, shooting Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020," said the report. "Another photo showed Miller in a bright pink suit standing next to Rittenhouse at a Turning Point USA event. 'As someone with a HUGE passion for the second amendment… I peaked in this moment,' Miller captioned the post, along with hashtags 'gunrightsarewomensrights' and 'girlsjustwannahaveguns.' Other posts in the thread appeared to be screenshots from Miller’s Instagram stories in which she mocked transgender rights."

According to the report, Miller was also vice president of public relations for Mizzou chapter of anti-abortion group Students for Life. "Despite Miller’s flippant post about the deaths of Black people, a pinned post to the organization’s social media page says it believes 'all life is valuable and rejects prejudice against people.'"

This is not the first time that a Turning Point USA leader has landed in hot water for racist posts. Crystal Clanton, the group's former national field director, resigned after the leak of text messages in which she said "I HATE BLACK PEOPLE. Like f*ck them all...I hate blacks. End of story." She was later hired by Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and was given a clerkship under far-right appeals court Judge William Pryor.

