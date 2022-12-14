Jane Goodall reveals how Trump acts like a male chimpanzee
Donald Trump hugs flag (Twitter)

Environmental activist and primatologist Jane Goodall still believes Donald Trump essentially acts like a male chimpanzee.

Goodall first made the observation in 2016, during Trump's first presidential campaign, and told MSNBC's Ari Melber on Tuesday that the former president still displayed the aggressive tendencies of the primate species, reported HuffPost.

“I see the same sort of behavior as a male chimpanzee will show when he is competing for dominance with another," she said.

Melber showed her video footage of Trump skulking up behind Hillary Clinton during one of their presidential debates, hugging and kissing an American flag and describing himself as a “perfect physical specimen.”

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP loyalists slammed for belatedly manufacturing excuses to dump Trump

“They’re upright, they swagger, they project themselves as really more large and aggressive than they may actually be," Goodall said, "in order to intimidate their rivals."

Goodall lamented that Trump's behavior seemed to be contagious and had created tension and division.

"[That] can have a ripple effect around the world," she said.

Watch video below or at this link.

Hot Earth Truth: Jane Goodall On Chimps, Conservation And Runaway Capitalism | Summit Series www.youtube.com

SmartNews