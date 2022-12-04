'Step away from that one': Fox News host battles 'expert' who warns of Twitter brain chips

Fox News host Arthel Neville disagreed with an "expert" who said that Elon Musk plans to use Twitter as the software for chips implanted in people's brains.

Neville hosted a segment on Sunday with Datagrade CEO Joe Toscano to discuss information about the 2020 election that Musk revealed from Twitter's files.

"Perhaps, Elon is really trying to deflect attention from the fact that he just proposed within the next six months, he's hoping to put chips in people's brains," Toscano remarked.

"So you think there's maybe much ado about nothing," Neville replied, "and a distraction by Musk. Is that what you're saying?"

"I do think that's a big conversation," Toscano said. "Think about it. This man owns Neuralink. He said, within the last three days, in the next six months, he's hoping to put chips in people's brains for human trials. He has Twitter, which is going to be the software and he has StarLink, which is going to be the internet for this."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump finally committed 'political suicide' with his latest 'stupid' comments: conservative



Neville cautioned her audience not to believe the expert.

"We don't want to put it out there that somehow if you use your phone or tweet or something that you're going to get chips put in your brain," the host said. "Let's not do that. It's a crazy concept. So, we'll step away from that one."

Instead, the Fox News host moved on to a question about Hunter Biden.

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link