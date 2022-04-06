Trump supporters think Elon Musk is going to put Donald back on Twitter

With Elon Musk's recent $3 billion purchase of Twitter stocks, some supporters of former President Donald Trump think that the Tesla CEO will bring back their favorite suspended account, The List observed after the announcement.
@RealDonaldTrump has been suspended since the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol left police officers wounded and fighting for their lives. A key point of Twitter's terms of service is that the platform cannot be used to advocate violence, which it determined Trump was doing with his tweets.
"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," the social media site wrote on its blog.
A 2019 New York Times analysis found that out of all of the tweets Trump sent from his account during his time in the White House, almost 6,000 of them were attacks against his political foes, marginalized people as well as his friends and coworkers.
Yet, with Elon Musk on the board of Twitter, there are questions about whether he will "restore" all of the bots, white supremacists, Nazis and banned accounts that the site has worked hard to crack down on over the past several years.
White nationalist Nick Fuentes wants to see Musk take action for Trump, according to screen captures of his posts.
White nationalist Nick Fuentes wants Elon Musk to give him back his Twitter account and posted: \u201cTwitter banning me was a bigger deal than Twitter banning Donald Trump.\u201dpic.twitter.com/DNkhiQTs13— PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 (@PatriotTakes \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8) 1649248040
He joins a chorus of Fox contributors, Republican politicians and far-right activists demanding that Twitter be reconsidered not a corporation but a kind of public utility.
President Donald Trump should have never been banned from Twitter in the first place - his account should be reinstated even if he chooses not to use it. \n\n@elonmusk will we see the return of a real town square without selective politically motivated censorship?— Sara A. Carter (@Sara A. Carter) 1649174807
Yo, @elonmusk,\n\nAre you going to pressure management to shut down @HillaryClinton\u2019s @Twitter account since, without evidence, she called the 2016 election \u201cstolen\u201d and for 4 years she called President Donald Trump \u201cillegitimate\u201d? Hope not. It wouldn\u2019t be right. \n\n#TheBigLie— Larry Elder (@Larry Elder) 1649167871
Donald Trump getting ready for his return on Twitter after Elon Musk becomes the largest shareholder.pic.twitter.com/2kbHUDX6b3— Sun (@Sun) 1649095021
Musk views Twitter as a kind of street corner where anything should be said regardless of corporate interest.
Ahead of the announcement of his purchase he took to the site with a poll asking if free speech was important and if Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech. He went on to say that the "consequences" of the poll (which were no) "will be important."
The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully.— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1648196805
But according to Twitter, it doesn't appear Musk will have that power.
"Twitter is committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules," the company told the Daily Mail. "Our policy decisions are not determined by the board or shareholders, and we have no plans to reverse any policy decisions."