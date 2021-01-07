Twitter finally locks Trump out of his account after his supporters launch capitol insurrection

Donald Trump's favorite social media platform locked him out of his account on Wednesday after he repeatedly tweeted messages encouraging further violence while lying about the 2020 election -- which he lost.

Twitter deleted two of his tweets and explained why in a message posted by their public safety division.

"As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy," Twitter announced.

"This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked," Twitter continued.

"Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account," Twitter warned.



