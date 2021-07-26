'Moron' Marjorie Taylor Greene brutally mocked as Twitter informs her that she doesn't know what 'segregation' means

In a tweet this Sunday, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed a restaurant in her state after it posted a message to its Instagram declaring that it would refuse service to unvaccinated customers.

"This is called segregation," Greene wrote. "Will you be testing everyone at the door for the flu, strep throat, stomach bugs, colds, meningitis, aids, venereal diseases, Hep A, Hep C, staff infections, athletes foot, pink eye, croup, bronchitis, ringworm, scabies, or any other contagions?"

Greene was referring to Atlanta restaurant Argosy, which posted picture last week showing a sign put up at the establishment declaring, "For the safety of our staff, guests, and community...NO VAX NO SERVICE."

In the comment thread beneath her tweet, Greene's critics on Twitter pointed out that her definition of "segregation" is misguided at best.









Baby girl, that's the damn guest list at a party at Chez Pull-up, Three Names style.

So stop.

I wish we could segregate the crazy stupids from Twitter.

Cuz if we could, you'd be the first one on the former guy list.

Although you might be crazier.

And you probably stupider.#truth

— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 26, 2021









You're a racist. Segregation is your life blood.



This is called protecting people from a virus and from the stupidity around them.

— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) July 26, 2021





Private business, their rules.



Being anti-vaxx is not a protected class.

— MT Greene's Llama 🇺🇲🦙 (@GreenesLlama) July 26, 2021





No shoes no shirt no service. Businesses have the legal right to decline service.



Period.

— Critical Thinking (@Resistance17766) July 26, 2021





Call it what you want; people unvaccinated for a deadly virus have no business circulating among responsible people. There are no rational excuses for not being vaccinated. Period.

— Tim Murphy 🇺🇸 (@Murp1953Tim) July 26, 2021





Oh, hun.



“Segregation"?



Anybody who throws around “aMeRiCa FiRsT" as much as you do surely knows the real meaning of that word.



Time for bed, dear. Tomorrow you'll be helping with lots of chores because you decided to misbehave instead of being a good girl all weekend. pic.twitter.com/5wv270Ekuf

— Hawt Under The Cawllar (@ItsGoodToVent) July 26, 2021





Reminder 1: private businesses can choose the terms of their services. Customers may choose to go elsewhere.



Reminder 2: Protecting you employees well-being is a sign of a good employer.



Reminder 3: this is not segregation, this is transparency about terms of service.

— Walpurga Müller-Schm (@WalpurgaMueller) July 26, 2021





It's called public safety and caring for others, moron.

— Dale Schwindaman (@dschwin) July 26, 2021





Wait until you hear how they discrimate against naked people

— 𝙹𝚊𝚢𝚗𝚒𝚎'𝚜 𝙶𝚘𝚝 𝚊 𝙱𝚞𝚗 (@FreeGirlNowNYC) July 26, 2021



