Two men charged with Whitmer kidnapping plot ordered to be retried
Gov. Whitmer

Two men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been called in for another trial after a trial in April ended with a split jury decision.

Judge Robert Jonker ordered Thursday that Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft, 46, will stand before another jury to “weigh the evidence.”

On April 8, jurors in a federal court in Grand Rapids said Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, two other men allegedly involved in the plot, were not guilty, but didn’t come to a conclusion on whether Fox and Croft are guilty.

All four had been charged with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home in northern Michigan in October 2020, as well as related weapons charges.

Jonker declared a mistrial in Fox’s and Croft’s cases.

After the first jury could not agree on whether the two men are guilty of conspiring to kidnap the governor, Attorney General Dana Nessel said she believed the jury got it wrong.


