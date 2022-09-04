Trump claims Pennsylvania rallygoers were screaming 'Please, please, go longer' after he spoke for two hours

According to Donald Trump, his speech at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday night was such a hit that attendees begged him to keep talking after two hours.

In his customary manner in which he relates tales of fans coming up to him with "tears in their eyes" to thank him for what he is doing for America, the former president claimed his fans couldn't get enough of him in Wilkes-Barre.

Taking to Truth Social, the only social media platform where he is welcome, Trump praised his supporters by writing, "t’s impossible to explain how great the people last night were in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The level of love they have for our Country is both unbelievable and highly impressive—it is more than anyone would ever know. If the Radical Left Lunatics that work so hard to destroy our Country could just get a little bit of the love, energy, enthusiasm, spirit, and patriotism that we witnessed last night, our Country would go to the top of every list like a rocket ship."

RELATED: Trump handed Democrats a 'major gift' in his Pennsylvania rally rant: former GOP lawmaker



He then added, "Thank you to everyone who attended the Rally last night. It was a two-hour speech, and the only disappointment was that they were screaming, 'Please, please, go longer.' They love our Country, and I love them!"