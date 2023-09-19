UAW president: More workers will strike without 'serious progress' in talks by Friday
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

In a video released late Monday, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said if the union doesn't see "serious progress" in negotiations with the Detroit Three automakers, it will call on more members at different plants to strike come Friday. "We're not going to keep waiting around forever while they drag this out. I have been clear with the Big Three every step of the way," he said in the video, which ran over five minutes. "And I'm going to be crystal clear again right now. If we don't make serious progress by noon on Friday, September 22, more locals will be called on to stand up and joi...