'Don't kill me!' Uber driver cries out in terror while being assaulted by passenger

An Uber driver in Connecticut is shaken up after he was assaulted while dropping off two passengers in an incident that was captured on his dash camera, the Westport News reports.

Sijo George can been seen in the video being hit and kicked repeatedly by one of the male passengers. According to Darien Police Capt. Jeremiah P. Marron, the assailant has been identified and an investigation is ongoing.

"The passenger had fled the scene upon officers arrival and could not be located at the time," Marron said. "This subject has since been positively identified and this incident remains under investigation."

George says there was minimal conversation between him and the two passengers before the assault. He said he was supposed to drop off the passengers at two separate locations, but was confused when both got out at the first stop.

As the one passenger went into his home, George asked the other person why he was getting out there as well. The passenger then responded by repeatedly asking George for his license before reaching into the car through the driver's side window.

"Give me license," the man said repeatedly, according to the video. "Yeah, video me, video me!"

"Stop, please," George pleaded as the man struck him.

After running away, the man returned as George was on the phone with police and began pulling on George's shirt.

"Don't kill me, please!" George cried out repeatedly.

Watch the video below: