Uber passenger calls cops after driver rejects his advances – then begs police to forget it all as they arrest him instead

Police in Utah arrested a man who called police on a Uber driver who rejected his advances and kicked him out of her car. The man, who was reportedly intoxicated, then tried to steal her car key and cellphone, the Deseret News reports.

According to a police affidavit, the woman called police to report "that a male who was intoxicated had asked her to come up to his room multiple times and she refused multiple times. She stated that she hit her brakes and told the suspect ... to get out of her car."

After trying to steal the woman's keys and phone, the man exited the car but left his cellphone behind in the back seat. The claimed that he tried to take her keys because he believed she was drunk. Police noted that the woman showed no signs of impairment.

When being arrested, the man struggled with police, but was later remorseful, asking them to take him home and forget the whole thing.

He was booked into the Utah County Jail for attempted robbery, obstructing justice, damaging a phone, and intoxication.