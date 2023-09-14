NASA alien researchers hit with threats after giving evidence at Congressional hearing
NASA/Screengrab

NASA held a public hearing on Thursday about research into strange objects in the sky – and revealed they've as yet not found evidence of extraterrestrials.

But officials did share that their researchers aren't being named because publicly known members have been getting threats.

The Congressional hearing that began the research in May ran live on YouTube, and NASA officials said that the chat section was flooded with accusations that the agency was covering up evidence of aliens and lying.

Harassment and threats then followed as the research continued.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Thursday's briefing also told the public that a head of research for the program would be appointed to continue examining the evidence collected. Nasa said it's considering asking for public help in crowdsourcing data.

It's unclear if it would be simply personal reporting or a program similar to the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI) – the first-ever large-scale citizen science project, described by the Irish Times when it ceased operation in 2020.

The hearing continued with the research team handing over its list of suggestions that NASA could implement that would allow them to collect and analyze further data on UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena.)

As Space.com explained, "The agency is quick to note that the report is "not a review or assessment of previous unidentifiable observations," according to a NASA statement that announced the briefing.

See the full briefing in the video below or at the link here:

NASA's UFO study team announces findings on UAPs & UFOs | NASA UFO Hearing | WION LIVE | WIONwww.youtube.com

SmartNewsScience