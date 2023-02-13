There are still 171 mysterious UFO sightings that lack a good explanation: columnist

In the wake of recent shoot-downs by the U.S. Military of a Chinese surveillance balloon followed by three unidentified flying objects, CNN's Peter Bergen says a review of a January report from America’s intelligence community is worth re-examining.

According to the report, the number of UFO sightings significantly increased between March 2021 and August 2022 when 247 new sightings were reported, mostly by US Navy and Air Force pilots and personnel -- almost doubling the amount of sightings during the 17-year period between 2004 to 2021.

The report found that a large number of those sightings were either balloons or “balloon-like entities,” while 26 were unmanned aircraft systems, like drones. Other sightings were likely "sensor irregularities or variances, such as operator or equipment error.”

Additionally, there were 171 sightings that had no explanation, with some of those objects demonstrating unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities.” The report also said the sightings “continue to occur in restricted or sensitive airspace, highlighting possible concerns for safety of flight.”

"There is undoubtedly much more to learn about those 171 UFO sightings, which still have no good explanations. Are they the work of a foreign power probing US air defenses? Are they relatively innocuous, such as errant balloons?" Bergen writes, adding that Congress should hold hearings to get to the bottom of what's going on.