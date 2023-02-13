'Very unimportant to me!!!' Trump rages at reports that he spent long time thinking of DeSantis nickname

Former President Donald Trump does not want anyone to believe he is obsessed with finding ways to trash prospective 2024 rival Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In a post on Truth Social, the former president lashed out at claims that he spent a long time thinking of a nickname for DeSantis, whom he has labeled "Ron DeSanctimonious."

"All of the Fake News is reporting that I spend large amounts of my time coming up with a good 'nickname' for Ron DeSanctimonious, who is obviously going to give the presidential 'thing' a shot," Trump wrote. "They are all 100% wrong, I don’t even think about it — A very unimportant subject to me!!!"

In fact, Trump has given nicknames to every one of his major political opponents over the years, including "Little" Marco Rubio, "Lying" Ted Cruz, "Crooked" Hillary Clinton and "Sleepy" Joe Biden.

Trump has been ratcheting up attacks on DeSantis in the last couple of weeks, even going so far as to raise questions about whether the Florida governor is a "groomer" in Truth Social posts.

DeSantis, for his part, hit back at Trump's efforts to falsely smear him as a sexual predator.

"I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden," the Florida governor said last week when asked about Trump's attacks by reporters. "That's how I spend my time. I don't spend my time trying to smear other Republicans."