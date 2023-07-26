The 5 key bombshells from the House UFO hearing

The second House of Representatives hearing in 50 years was held Wednesday – the first being last year and leaving some underwhelmed because most of what can be revealed had to be done in a classified setting.

Now with the House under GOP control, Republicans want to have their own.

Wednesday's hearing came after a former United States Air Force (USAF) officer filed an official whistleblower complaint with the U.S. Office of the Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG).

That officer, David Grusch, an ex-National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense. He appeared before the House on Wednesday to sound the alarm about what he felt was being ignored by previous hearings and reports.

Five key takeaways included:

The most curious moment came when Grusch was asked about finding aliens on crashed crafts. He explained that "biologics" were found on such crafts.

Those biologics could be anything as small as bacteria or single-celled organisms. NASA has long looked into whether rocks from the moon, Mars, and meteorites show examples of single-celled life or any other biological findings.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) cited international treaties that deal with UAPs, specifically the Nuclear Arms Treaty with Russia, which was informally withdrawn by Donald Trump in 2019. As Grusch said, there is a specific provision in the treaty to deal with UAPs but there's also one in a United Nations treaty in the Public Register that was previously agreed "to reduce the outbreak of nuclear war" signed in 1971. In another archive is a list of declassified provisions "with a specific red line" with "specific codes pursuant to Article III and Situation 2, which is in the previously classified NSA archive."

"What I would recommend," he continued, "and I try to get access, but I got a lot of silence at the White House, was the specific incidents when that message traffic was used. I think some scholarship on that would open the door to more, using that publicly available information."

He seemed to be suggesting that there are Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests that could be made to ask about specific communications around sections of treaties.

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) asked about violence engaging with the UAPs, and Grusch said he could confirm some colleagues were injured "both by UAPs and by people in the federal government."

"What I personally witnessed — myself and my wife — was very disturbing," said Grusch.

As the hearing continued, he was asked about other injuries that had taken place with government scientists attempting to re-engineer some of the technology that came from UAPs. One of the pieces of information he blew the whistle on was that re-engineer program under the U.S. military. He said that there were injuries and that in the right setting, those people would likely be willing to testify to what happened.

Rep. Andy Ogels (R-TX) asked a series of questions about the "possibilities" around sightings of UAPs, which were little more than speculation on the part of the witnesses. What was also asked, however, was whether UAPs could offer a security threat to the U.S. Each of the witnesses said "potentially."

The military men said that they didn't believe that they could have defended themselves against the UAPs.

Grusch said that he has already provided a list of bases, names of people and locations of retrieval programs to the IC inspector general and he'd be more than willing to provide it to lawmakers in a SCIF setting.

You can also see all of the videos above or at the links here.

Opening statements can be seen below.