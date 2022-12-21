Revealed: US-made tech found in Iran-made drones launched by Russia into Ukraine

The Biden administration wants to know how American-made microelectronics and other western components are winding up in Iranian-made drones launched by Russia into Ukraine.
Multiple officials familiar with the effort told CNN the administration has authorized a task force to investigate the potential violations of stiff export control restrictions and sanctions intended to prevent Iran from obtaining those materials, whose presence in the drones was confirmed by UK-based investigative organization Conflict Armament Research.
That group examined several drones downed in Ukraine and determined that 82 percent of their components were manufactured by U.S.-based companies, including processors built by Texas Instruments and an engine built by an Austrian firm owned by Canada’s Bombardier Recreational Products.
Both companies have condemned the use of their technology for illicit purposes.