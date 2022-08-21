Ukraine celebrates Independence Day by mocking Russia
Photo: screen capture

This week marks Ukraine's Independence Day, which was celebrated over the weekend with a display through the streets of Kyiv of Russian tanks that had been captured or destroyed after the invasion.

Ukraine, which gained independence in 1991 after the fall of the Soviet Union, has been fighting nonstop since March against Russian forces attempting to take back the country.

Ahead of the parade, Ukraine staged the tanks in the central street for anyone to look at them. The parade then formed around them.


