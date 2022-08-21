Ukraine celebrates Independence Day by mocking Russia

Photo: screen capture
This week marks Ukraine's Independence Day, which was celebrated over the weekend with a display through the streets of Kyiv of Russian tanks that had been captured or destroyed after the invasion.
Ukraine, which gained independence in 1991 after the fall of the Soviet Union, has been fighting nonstop since March against Russian forces attempting to take back the country.
Ahead of the parade, Ukraine staged the tanks in the central street for anyone to look at them. The parade then formed around them.
\u201cPutin dreamed of Russian tanks in the heart of Kyiv but this is not what he had in mind! Ukrainians are trolling the Russian dictator by exhibiting his captured tanks on Khreshchatyk, the central boulevard of the Ukrainian capital (Photo: Oleksandr Zinchenko)\u201d— Business Ukraine mag (@Business Ukraine mag) 1661005500
