Intel official: Russia planning public executions after Ukrainian cities captured

They still plan to get to Washington, even if it means they're a week late and there are only a hand full of them.

"But even in the face of easing restrictions and an utter lack of tyranny to bravely defy, the vehicular armada has pressed forth with its protest, hauling truckloads of grievance and conspiratorial thinking toward our nation’s capital," said the report. "The group’s demands are simple enough, and written on its website in bold font and all caps: 'WE DEMAND THE DECLARATION OF NATIONAL EMERGENCY CONCERNING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BE LIFTED IMMEDIATELY AND OUR CHERISHED CONSTITUTION REIGN SUPREME.'"

The small numbers aren't reflected in cash, however. The report noted that the convoy has raised $1.5 million and attracted people standing at "overpasses across the country to enjoy the apparently fun experience of being honked at a lot."

Some well-wishers arrived as early as 7 a.m. to wait for hours in the cold for the convoy to drive by. "There, roughly a dozen people posed for a cameraman, holding aloft American flags and Gadsden flags and one rather ominous, literal red flag that read 'TRUMP 2024 THE REVENGE TOUR,'" the report described.

One woman came from Corpus Christi, Texas up to Missouri, implying that starting in California was simply too far.

"At first I was going to meet up with them in California," she told reporters, "but then I looked at a map and decided I’d rather come here and see my mom."

She found it amusing that there was a town in Missouri called Cuba and recalled a trip she took to the embargoed island many years prior. "She’d gotten a tattoo reading 'Your Name' tattooed across her ass."

"It was a neat trip," she recalled.

She went on to explain why she was against the COVID vaccine: “Why would you want to put a man-made chemical in your body?” she inquired, her dyed locks blowing in the wind.

