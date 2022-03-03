Intel official: Russia planning public executions after Ukrainian cities captured
Ukraine Rebel troops (AFP)

Russia reportedly has drawn up a grisly plan to break Ukraine's morale as the war drags into its second week.

A European intelligence official said Moscow will crack down on protests and potentially conduct public executions to discourage Ukrainians from fighting back as cities fall under the Kremlin's control, reported Bloomberg.

Russia is also planning violent crowd control tactics and repressive detention of protest organizers to prevent uprisings.

SmartNews