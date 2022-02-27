Voice Of America reporter Fatima Tils posted a video showing a Georgian oil tanker refusing to help refuel Russian ships.

According to the video, the Russian ship asked to be refueled, begging, "Come on, let's leave politics aside." The Georgian ship refused, echoing the military message from those who refused to surrender to Russia on Snake Island.

The first few days of the Russian military strikes, the Russian military told the soldiers over an announcement to surrender. The Ukrainian military members replied, "Go f*ck yourself."

The sentiment was echoed this weekend from the Georgians as well. "Russian ship, go f*ck yourself. Glory to Ukraine!"



They went on to tell the Russian ship that they have oars and could row their ship instead.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday morning that Russia was forced to send three massive natural gas tanker ships near a Kaliningrad outpost that was behind NATO lines so they could refuel.

"It is an apparent move to maintain fuel supplies to the tiny militarized region in case conflict severs pipeline flows," the report explained.

See the video of the ship's communication below: