Russian soldiers are reportedly dodging courts-martial by pretending to be killed in action

Wives of Russian soldiers are revealing that their husbands are facing courts-martial for abandoning their post and pretending to be dead, according to a new report.
Russia has started a draft of men in the country. Many of them have fled and those who couldn't were sent to fight with sparse and “barely usable” equipment and little food. It has resulted in soldiers looking for creative ways to get out.
In a report by the independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe, covered by the Daily Beast, reporters spoke to the wives of three men sent to Ukraine last month into a "living nightmare."
First, training has been little more than "dig a trench in the forest." They were then sent to the Luhansk region of Ukraine. According to one spouse, her husband is being "commanded by two other mobilized men—neither of whom had combat experience." The families didn't hear from them for weeks only to have them call and beg for help.
In one case, the man's group was shelled for 12 hours and watched as his commander was "torn to pieces." The other ordered the men to flee, but higher-ups demanded they turn back.
“After they refused to return, they were offered new equipment, bulletproof vests, helmets—or a court-martial,” the woman said. Now her husband and 26 other men are hiding in an abandoned house.
“Their bank cards are blocked, they are without a livelihood, without money, without food, without water,” she said. “My husband told me that he had not eaten for several days, and we do not know what to do about it.”
Essentially, the idea of hiding without food or water for days is preferable to serving in the Russian army.
A different wife said that her husband also got the "digging trenches" training for the war. In his case, 76 men were killed in one attack about two weeks before he was sent to Ukraine.
“For many hours they simply lay on the ground and pretended to be dead for one simple reason: they no longer had any weapons other than machine guns,” she said. “And there were mortars against them, drones flew over them, if they even moved a finger, then a drone would immediately fly in and destroy them.”
The Daily Beast reported that Moscow propagandists are still promoting that people should die for Putin instead of admitting defeat.
Dave DePape, the suspect arrested in connection to the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home, grew increasingly obsessed with conspiracy theories over the last few years, according to his current boss.
DePape, 42, was arrested last week after he allegedly broke into the couple's mansion intending to tie up Pelosi and break her kneecaps, but found only her 82-year-old husband.
He was ordered to be held in custody after he pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges during his arraignment Tuesday at a San Francisco court.
In new court filings, state prosecutors said DePape told police he was sick of "lies coming out of Washington" and had "named several targets, including a local professor, several prominent state and federal politicians" as well as their relatives.
"I didn't really want to hurt him, but you know this was a suicide mission," DePape allegedly told officers at the scene of his arrest, referring to Paul Pelosi.
Frank Ciccarelli, a carpenter in Berkeley, California, told The New York Times that if you started a conversation with DePape about politics, "it was all over."
"Because he really believed in the whole MAGA, 'Pizzagate,' stolen election — you know, all of it, all the way down the line. If you go to Fox News, if you go on the internet and you look at QAnon, you know, he had all these theories," Ciccarelli said.
Speaking to the Times, Ciccarelli said that once DePape was able to find a place to live, he much more time to spend on the computer, which caused him to grow more isolated and work less.
"He was completely caught up in the fantasy, in the MAGA fantasy," Ciccarelli said.
The northern part of Central America was on high alert Wednesday for the passage of Hurricane Lisa, with warnings of devastating winds, downpours and flash floods also affecting Mexico's Yucatan peninsula.
The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a hurricane warning for Honduras' Bay Islands, the coast of Belize and Mexico's Yucatan area stretching from Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya.
Lisa was moving westward in the Caribbean Sea at a speed of 24 kilometers (15 miles) per hour with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h (75 mph) and even higher gusts, said the NHC.
"Additional strengthening is forecast as Lisa approaches Belize. Weakening is expected after the center makes landfall," it added.
Heavy rains could create flash flooding conditions across Belize into northern Guatemala, the far southeast of Yucatan, the east of Chiapas state in Mexico as well as the state of Tabasco, according to the advisory.
"A storm surge will likely raise water levels by as much as 4 to 7 feet (1.2 to 2.1 meters) above normal tide levels near and to the north of where the center of Lisa crosses the coast of Belize and extreme southeastern portions of the Yucatan Peninsula," said the center.
It also warned the surge would be accompanied by "large and damaging waves" and swells as far away as Jamaica and the Cayman Islands possibly causing "life-threatening surf and rip current conditions."
Honduras's Center for Atmospheric, Oceanographic and Seismic Studies (CENAOS) issued a red alert for the Bay Islands.
Ronnie Mcnab, mayor of the largest of the islands and a major tourist draw, Roatan, declared a state of emergency that allowed for classes to be suspended and schools to be turned into shelters.
He urged people to stock up on food and guests not to leave their hotels for 36 hours.
In Belize, the government declared a red alert for coastal areas and closed schools, while in Guatemala and El Salvador -- expecting lesser impacts -- the authorities were on alert.
In Belize, many residents were fearful of losing everything they own.
"Many people have houses that are not safe," resident Jazmin Ayusola told AFP ahead of the storm.
Lisa arrives not even three weeks after the passage of Julia, another Category 1 hurricane, which caused dozens of deaths in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
However, when the first biomolecules like proteins and DNA started coming together in the early stages of planet Earth, water was actually a barrier to life.
The reason why is surprisingly simple: The presence of water prevents chemical compounds from losing water. Take, for example, proteins, which are one of the main classes of biological molecules that make up your body. Proteins are, in essence, chains of amino acids linked together by chemical bonds. These bonds are formed through a condensation reaction that results in the loss of a molecule of water. Essentially, the amino acids need to get “dry” in order to form a protein.
Considering that Earth before life was covered in water, this was a big problem for making the proteins essential to life. Like trying to get dry inside of a swimming pool, two amino acids would have had a hard time losing water to come together in the primordial soup of early Earth. And it wasn’t only proteins that faced this problem in the presence of water: Other biomolecules essential to life, including DNA and complex sugars, also rely on condensation reactions and losing water to form.
Over the years, researchers have proposed many solutions to this “water paradox.” Most of them rely on very specific scenarios on early Earth that could have allowed water removal. These include drying puddles, mineral surfaces, hot springs and hydrothermal vents, among others. These solutions, while plausible, require particular geological and chemical conditions that might not have been commonplace.
In our recent study, my colleaguesand I found a simpler and more general solution to the water paradox. Quite ironically, it might be water itself – or to be more precise, very small water droplets – that allowed early biomolecules to form.
Why microdroplets?
Water droplets are everywhere, both in the modern world and especially during prebiotic (or pre-life) Earth. In a planet covered by crashing waves and raging tides, the small water droplets in sea spray and other aerosols would have plausibly provided a simple and abundant place for the first biomolecules to assemble.
Water microdroplets – typically very small droplets with diameters around a millionth of a meter, far smaller than the diameter of spider silk – might not seem to solve the water paradox at first, until you consider the very particular chemical environments they create.
Microdroplets have a substantial surface area-to-volume ratio that gets larger the smaller the droplet is. This means there is a significant space where the solvent they are made of (in this case, water) and the medium they are surrounded by (in this case, air) meet.
The chemical properties of water are what make it so important to life.
Over the years, researchers have shown that the air-water interface is a unique chemical environment. The chemistry of these microdroplet interfaces is dominated by large electric fields, partial solvation where molecules are partially surrounded by water, highly reactive molecules and very high acidity. All these factors allow microdroplets to accelerate the chemical reactions that occur in them.
Our lab has been studying microdroplets for a decade, and our previous work has shown how the rate of common chemical reactions can be sped up to a million times faster in microdroplets. Reactions that would have taken a full day could now be complete in just a fraction of a second using these small droplets.
In our recent work, we proposed that microdroplets could be a solution to the water paradox because their air-water interface not only accelerates reactions but also acts as a “drying surface” that facilitates the reactions needed to create biomolecules despite the presence of water.
We tested this theory by spraying amino acids dissolved in microdroplets of water toward a mass spectrometer, an instrument that can be used to analyze the products of a chemical reaction. We found that two amino acids can successfully join together in the presence of water via microdroplets. When we added more amino acids and collided two sprays of this mixture together, mimicking crashing waves in the prebiotic world, we found that this can form short peptide chains of up to six amino acids.
Our findings suggest that water microdroplets in settings like sea spray or atmospheric aerosols were fundamental microreactors in early Earth. In other words, microdroplets may have provided a chemical medium that allowed the basic molecules of life to form from the simple, small compounds dissolved in the vast primordial ocean that covered the planet.
The chemistry of microdroplets might be helpful in tackling current challenges across many scientific fields.
Drug discovery, for example, requires synthesizing and testing hundreds of thousands of compounds to find a potential new drug. The power of microdroplet reactions can be integrated with automation and new tools to speed up synthesis rates to more than one reaction per second as well as biological analysis to less than a second per sample.
In this way, the same phenomenon that might have aided the origin of the building blocks of life billions of years ago can now help scientists develop new medicines and materials faster and more efficiently.
Perhaps J.R.R. Tolkien was right when he wrote: “Such is oft the course of deeds that move the wheels of the world: small hands do them because they must, while the eyes of the great are elsewhere.”
I believe the importance of these small droplets is far bigger than their tiny size.