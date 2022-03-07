WATCH: Ukrainian UN ambassador tells Russian officials to seek 'mental help' over delusional tweet

Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Permanent Representative to Ukraine from the United Nations, raked Russian diplomats over the coals at the UN on Monday over a delusional tweet sent by Russia's embassy to the United Kingdom.

The tweet in question claimed that "the goal of Russia’s special military operation is to stop any war that could take place on Ukrainian territory or that could start from there," despite the fact that it was Russia that launched an unprovoked war in Ukrainian territory.

After reading the tweet aloud, Kyslytsya leveled his counterparts in Russia's diplomat corps.

"Let me remind the Russian diplomats that in London, in case you've need for mental help, you can dial [National Health Service] line 1-1-1," he said.

Watch the video below.