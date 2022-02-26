WATCH: CPAC speaker compares Jan 6th rioters to Russian anti-war protesters
During a speech at the CPAC conference being held in Florida, conservative Julie Kelly gave a speech entitled "The Truth about January 6th: A conversation with Julie Kelly," where she compared the Jan 6th Capitol rioters facing jail time to Ukrainians and Russians protesting the invasion of Uktaraine by Vladimir Putin.

Addressing the crowd, she, without specifying who she was talking about explained, "He's using this law enforcement agency, armed agents, military-style vehicles to conduct pre-dawn raids at the homes of political dissidents. Terrorizing these dissidents in front of their children, and, in some cases, their elderly spouses. Hauling them off, concocting charges against them, fabricating evidence, and in almost 100 cases, hauling them off to prison where they have been denied bail."

"And dozens of them, actually, shipped off to a special political prison in the nation's capital, where these detainees are then kept away from their family, their defense attorneys, they can't see the evidence against them - all the rights that those citizens have from their country's charter are completely gone," she continued. "No due process. No presumption of innocence. Trials are delays. Evidence is covered up. Their lives are destroyed. Their families are destroyed. Their businesses are destroyed."

"The media, of course, helps out the regime in smearing these people and ruining their lives. Now, who am I talking about? Not Vladimir Putin, of course. Joe Biden," she added.

