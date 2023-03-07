Methodists breaking away from church over opposition to LGBTQ rights

A Wisconsin congregation voted to separate from the United Methodist Church over the denomination's opposition to same-sex marriage and gay clergy.

Members of Asbury United Methodist Church, the largest Methodist congregation in Dane County, voted 224-76 on Sunday to split off from the denomination over LGBTQ rights, which had already driven away many members in the past several years, and those who wanted to remain affiliated were disappointed by the outcome, reported the Wisconsin State Journal.

“The eruption of yells and applause after the announcement of the vote results was disrespectful to the 'no' voters,” said Robert Squires, a 25-year member of the church who was among the minority who wanted to stay. “It was so upsetting that we had to leave immediately.”

The United Methodist Church approved an exit plan four years ago for congregations who wished to break away from the global denomination over differing views about sexuality, and more than 1,800 out of 30,000 nationwide have been granted permission to disaffiliate since 2019 -- with dozens more leaving each month.

"Following the [Saturday's] vote, more than 230 churches in the North Texas Conference remain committed to the mission and values of The United Methodist Church and will continue to help people grow in their love for God; proclaim new life in Christ; serve others — especially the poor; and pursue mercy and justice so people can live whole lives," said a statement issued this week by the UMC North Texas Annual Conference.

Harold Zimmick, the lead pastor at Asbury, said his congregation's vote was "heartbreaking and sad," but those who backed disassociation said they had grown tired of hearing his personal views on same-sex marriage and clergy.

“About six weeks ago, before the service started, he announced, ‘Please don't think we don't love gay people, we just can't allow gay marriages and we can't allow gay clergy,'” said Carey Fleischmann, who asked the church to remove her and her family from the registry. “He’s been doing that every week.”