The United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting at 9 p.m. EST after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he now recognizes part of Ukraine as Russia and he will send in his troops to be peacekeepers.

The U.K. was quick to announce sanctions. They rebuked Russia along with Mexico, Ireland, Norway, Ghana, and others. But it was Kenya that took the remarks a step further.

"The territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine stands breached," said Ambassador Martin Kimani. "The Charter of the United Nations continues to wilt under the relentless assault. In one moment it is invoked in reverence by the very same countries who then turned their backs on it in pursuit of objectives diametrically opposed to peace and security. In the last two meetings and the buildup of forces in Ukraine, they urged diplomacy be given a chance. Our cry was not heated and more importantly, the charter's demand to settle the dispute by peaceful means in such a manner are not in danger has been profoundly undermined. Today, the threat or use of force has been affected. Kenya is gravely concerned by the announcement made by the Russian Federation to recognize the regions of Ukraine as independent states."

He went on to say that Kenya is seriously concerned about the impact Russia could have if they are allowed by the UN to march into and seize other countries. His example was that the African borders were accepted by all of the countries there, despite those borders being forced on them by colonialists. He explained that the African nations made that decision instead of having endless wars.

"We rejected expansionism on any basis, including racial, ethnic, or cultural," Kimani said. "We rejected again today. Kenya registers strong concern and opposition to the recognition to the independent states. We further strongly condemned the trend in the last few decades a powerful states, including members of the security council, reaching international law with little regard."

See the speech below: