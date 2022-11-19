Moscow murders: New detail heightens mystery of University of Idaho slayings

Five days after the murders of four University of Idaho students, new details are emerging about the massacre in Moscow.

The bodies of Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21 were discovered on Sunday and authorities have said they were stabbed to death.

Idaho State Police Communications Director Aaron Snell told CNN the bodies were located on the second and third floors of the home.

"Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told CNN she saw “lots of blood on the wall” when she arrived at the scene. She confirmed there were multiple stab wounds on each body – likely from the same weapon – but would not disclose how many wounds nor where most were located," CNN reported. "Stab wounds on the hands of at least one victim appear to be defensive wounds, according to Mabbutt. She said there was no sign of sexual assault on the bodies during the autopsies."

On Friday, police released a timeline and map of the victims' activities on Saturday night, hoping it will spur more information from the public.

Jeffrey Kernodle, the father of victim Xana Kernodle, spoke with CNN affiliate KPHO/KTVK in Avondale, Arizona.

CNN's Veronica Miracle told anchor Erin Burnett that Jeffrey Kernodle said, "to get in through this house you either have to know the door code to get in the front or get in through the sliding glass door in the back, which leads him to believe whoever did this knew how to get into the house."

Watch below or at this link:



