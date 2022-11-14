Suspect in University of Virginia shooting is a former UVA football player

Police are looking for a former University of Virginia football player who is suspected of killing three people and injuring three others in a shooting on campus Sunday night, TMZ reports.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who is a currently a student at the school, is the suspected gunman.

Jones, who was a running back for the Cavaliers was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes, and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

The victims of the shooting have not been identified and a motive is not known.

School president Tim Ryan announced on Monday that classes had been canceled while police search for Jones.

“We are working closely with the families of the victims, and we will share additional details as soon as we are able,” Ryan said in a statement.

“We will keep our community apprised of developments as the situation evolves,” Ryan said.

