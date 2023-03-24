Unruly woman kicked and bit cops as she was being dragged off a Florida flight

A Texas woman was arrested after getting into a physical confrontation on an airline flight.

Simone Bryna Kim allegedly got into an argument with another passenger while boarding Frontier Flight 2326 from Miami to Philadelphia, and the flight crew asked her to leave the plane, reported WABC-TV.

The 24-year-old woman refused, so the crew called police to remove her.

Police said Kim kicked, scratched and bit officers as they struggled to place her under arrest, and they physically carried her across the tarmac after she was taken into custody.

Kim was charged with several felony and misdemeanor offenses.

"Yesterday, during the boarding process for Flight 2326 from Miami to Philadelphia, two customers got into a verbal altercation which resulted in one of the customers being asked to deplane," the airline said in a statement. "Upon her refusal, assistance was requested from local law enforcement. We defer to the Miami-Dade Police Department for additional information."

