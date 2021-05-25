Unsealed court filing shows feds seized more evidence in Giuliani case than previously revealed
Federal investigators looking into Rudy Giuliani have obtained more material than previously disclosed, CNN reports. The material includes messages from email and iCloud accounts allegedly belonging to former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko, former head of the Ukrainian Fiscal Service Roman Nasirov, and Ukrainian businessman Alexander Levin.

A court filing unsealed Tuesday that was written by an attorney for indicted former Giuliani ally Lev Parnas details a chart that federal prosecutors used to described the extent of the materials they sought and seized beginning in late 2019 to earlier this year.

The attorney, Joseph Bondy, filed the letter on behalf of attorneys for all of the defendants in the case, saying the investigation produces documents relative to their cases.

According to Bondy, the material "likely includes e-mail, text, and encrypted communications" between Giuliani, his lawyer Victoria Toensing, former President Donald Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, "high-level members of the Justice Department, Presidential impeachment attorneys Jay Sekulow, Jane Raskin and others, Senator Lindsey Graham, Congressman Devin Nunes and others, relating to the timing of the arrest and indictment of the defendants as a means to prevent potential disclosures to Congress in the first impeachment inquiry of then-President Donald. J. Trump."

