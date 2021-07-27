WATCH: Video evidence revealed against US Capitol rioters
A coalition of more than a dozen news organizations have sued to gain access to video evidence against accused U.S. Capitol rioters, and ProPublica has assembled dozens of exhibits that show the violent Jan. 6 assault.

The nonprofit news organization is among 15 media outlets, including the Associated Press, Washington Post, CBS and NBC, that have filed lawsuits seeking access to the exhibits, and ProPublica is posting all of them online as federal judges rule in their favor.

The videos are organized case by case under each defendant's name, and show Donald Trump supporters violently attacking law enforcement as they storm the Capitol to stop the certification of Joe Biden's electoral win.

ProPublica is adding new videos to the collection as federal courts and the Department of Justice sends them.

View the entire collection here.

