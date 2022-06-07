Far-right gun group warns supporters to prepare for 'battle' at the US Capitol if gun compromise passes

On Monday, the far-right American Firearms Association sent a call to action to supporters urging them to do everything in their power to stop an emerging compromise on gun safety that appears to be taking shape in the Senate — including, potentially, engaging in a "battle" "all over the Capitol complex."

The fundraising email, flagged by Jennifer Bendery of the Huffington Post, claims that "we fully expect our systems to be attacked by nefarious, left-wing actors who want to shut our systems down."

"Our federal legislative team believes that because of the enormity of the battle this week in DC, there will be thousands or even tens of thousands of Bloomberg-funded, red shirt radical, commie mommies all over the Capitol complex," continued the email, an apparent reference to the gun-safety activist group Moms Demand Action. "This is their Super Bowl. You and I should be looking at this battle in exactly the same way."

The compromise legislation being crafted in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting, being brokered by Republican and Democratic senators, has not taken any public shape yet.

However, sources indicate that the bill is likely to be a narrow measure that could add more data to federal background checks, encourage more states to adopt "red-flag laws" to confiscate guns from mentally unstable people, and strengthen funding for mental health programs.

More ambitious proposals like making background checks apply to private sales, or raising the age to purchase semiautomatic rifles, do not appear to be part of the discussion at this time.