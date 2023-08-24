US Department of Justice investigating racism in Kansas City Fire Department

A Kansas City, Missouri, firefighter waves a Kansas City Chiefs flag atop one of the city's fire engines on Feb. 5, 2020, during a Super Bowl celebration parade in Kansas City, Missouri. - David Eulitt/Getty Images North America/TNS
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the Kansas City Fire Department over allegations of racial discrimination within the fire department, The Star has learned. Three Black firefighters say they were interviewed within the last year about racism they have faced within the fire service and their complaints of a hostile work environment. They named others who have been interviewed, as well. The inquiries began months after The Kansas City Star published a series of stories in December 2020 detailing systemic racism and sex discrimination within the department. Shera...