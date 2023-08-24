American tourist blasts Thai street with weed-filled fog machine to promote his business: police
An American man visiting Thailand resorted to a strange method of promoting his business, reported Insider on Thursday: blasting a popular tourist destination with a fog machine filled with cannabis.

"The police outlined their accusations in a Facebook post on Monday," reported Marielle Descalsota. "In the post, police said the man — who they identified as Angkhan Vorac Chhieng — used the fog machine along Bangla Walking Street in Potong Beach at 2:30 a.m. on August 18. The street in Patong — a beach resort town in Phuket — has been known for its nightlife for years, and has more recently become home to many cannabis dispensaries."

An Instagram post shows Angkhan walking around spraying people with the spiked fog, using a device that he called the "kush cannon."

According to the report, Angkhan, who owns a marijuana lifestyle company in California called Kush, freely admitted to authorities that he was promoting a foreign marijuana product, and "did not think it would be an inappropriate action."

Marijuana was legalized in Thailand last year — the first Asian country to do so — but there are still extensive public nuisance laws regulating it, with public smoking punishable by up a $780 fine or three months in jail.

Legalization in the U.S. varies by state and is still a divisive topic in places, with far-right lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claiming it's turning people into "zombies."

