Utah's GOP governor explains why he vetoed anti-trans bill: 'Rarely has so much fear been directed at so few'

Utah's Republican governor on Tuesday urged those who disagreed with him to read why he vetoed an anti-transgender bill.

"Utah Gov. Spencer Cox vetoed a ban on transgender students playing girls' sports on Tuesday, becoming the second Republican governor this week to overrule state lawmakers taking on youth sports amid broader culture wars as LGBTQ visibility grows," the Associated Press reported Tuesday. "Cox joins Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who vetoed a statewide ban on Monday. Holcomb said Indiana's Legislature had not demonstrated that transgender kids had undermined fairness in sports."

On social media, Cox posted a screenshot of his three-page veto message.

"I know most won’t read past a headline but please read my veto letter—especially if you disagree with me. The veto will be overridden on Friday and then we will have a special session to fix a few things. Trans sports is a terribly difficult issue. Please be kind to everyone," he urged.

Cox addressed his explanatory letter to Utah state Senate President Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson.

"I believe in fairness and protecting the integrity of women’s sports. I know both of you are committed to these same ideals and that we have worked very hard together to resolve the many issues surrounding transgender student participation in sports. Unfortunately, HB11 has several fundamental flaws and should be reconsidered," Cox wrote.

Cox warned the bill could bankrupt the Utah High School Athletic Association (UHSAA) and cited the five numbers that "most impacted" his veto.

"75,000 high school kids participating in high school sports in Utah. 4 transgender kids playing high school sports in Utah. 1 transgender student playing girls sports," he wrote. "86% of trans youth reporting suicidality. 56% of trans youth having attempted suicide."



"Four kids and only one of them playing girls sports. That’s what all of this is about. Four kids who aren’t dominating or winning trophies or taking scholarships. Four kids who are just trying to find some friends and feel like they are a part of something. Four kids trying to get through each day. Rarely has so much fear and anger been directed at so few," he wrote. "I don’t understand what they are going through or why they feel the way they do. But I want them to live. And all the research shows that even a little acceptance and connection can reduce suicidality significantly. For that reason, as much as any other, I have taken this action in the hope that we can continue to work together and find a better way."







