Watch: Former FBI official baffled that school police 'chief' was in charge in Uvalde

Former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi voiced his disbelief on MSNBC that Uvalde Independent Schools Chief of Police Pete Arredondo was the on-scene commander who bungled the response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday.

Figluizzi was interviewed by MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace after more stunning revelations about law enforcement's response to the shooting.

"I can't make sense of this in any way, shape or form," Figliuzzi said. "It goes against all of our training, all of our instincts. I was hoping — and I have to tell you and maybe people will accuse me of a law enforcement bias and I was hoping that there was something that would show us that there were legitimate reasons for what happened, but there are none."

"This boils down to a decision by an on-scene commander, and I want to talk about that also because the on-scene commander here was allegedly the ISD, the school chief of police. Let's put this in perspective," he said. "He or she commands six officers total. Period. That's it."

"That's really not a chief, that's maybe a squad supervisor in most other departments, and yet in a mass casualty active shooter shooter event, he was the on-scene commander and i have a litany of things that could be done better and studied by every chief of police in every city in America right now."

"Really? You're going to put the ISD chief in charge? Really, of a mass casualty active shooter? Is that the best qualified person? Does he have tactical training? Does he have extensive command experience and training? I don't know, but maybe the county sheriff and maybe the local chief of police, I don't know, but this obviously went horribly wrong."

