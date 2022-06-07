'Heightened alert' issued to law enforcement for violent extremists praising Uvalde shooter

According to a report from ABC News, the Department of Homeland Security has issued a "heightened" threat alert to law enforcement officials, warning of possible domestic terror incidents likely to be perpetrated by extremists inspired by the Uvalde mass shooting.

ABC reports that DHS fired off a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin on Tuesday, which is related to the elementary school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, and specifically used the term: "domestic violent extremist."

Noting the Texas mass shooting, the bulletin states, "Others have seized on the event to attempt to spread disinformation and incite grievances, including claims it was a government-staged event meant to advance gun control measures.”

ABC's Luke Barr added that this is the sixth such warning since Joe Biden became president following a Jan 6, 2021 assault by supporters of Donald Trump on the nation's Capitol trying to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

READ MORE: Terrorism expert sounds alarm on GOP's growing white supremacy threat: 'Trump now more powerful as a result of Jan. 6'

According to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, "As recent acts of violence in communities across the country have so tragically demonstrated, the nation remains in a heightened threat environment, and we expect that environment will become more dynamic in the coming months."

ABC is reporting that law enforcement officials have been warned that "public gatherings, faith-based institutions, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and critical infrastructure may be targets of domestic violent extremists."