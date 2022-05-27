Local police blocked specialized tactical team from engaging with Texas shooter sooner: report
When a specially equipped U.S. Border Patrol tactical team arrived on the scene of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, local police who were already in the scene wouldn't allow them to engage with the shooter, The New York Times reports.

"The agents from Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrived at some point between 12 p.m. and 12:10 p.m., according to the officials — far earlier than previously known," The Times' report stated. "But they did not breach the adjoining classrooms of the school where the gunman had locked himself in until a little before 1 p.m. Members of the federal tactical team killed the gunman."

But officials speaking to The Times say the Uvalde Police Department prevented the agents from going in sooner.

The new details further call into the question the thinking behind how law enforcement responded to the shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. The Border Patrol and ICE agents say they did not understand why they were forced to wait. All of the 21 victims died in the area where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos had barricaded himself in.

