Uvalde cops' new claims about a purported negotiator is 'suspicious' given past misinformation: expert

During a segment on CNN this Thursday, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighed in on the shooting at a medical office in Tulsa, Oklahoma that left five people dead, including the shooter, saying that the police response in Tulsa was much more in line with what he'd expect as opposed to the police response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where it took police over an hour to engage and eliminate the shooter.

McCabe was then asked about a claim from Uvalde's mayor, who said a would-be negotiator was frantically trying to reach the gunman via cellphone from a funeral home across the street during the attack. McCabe said the claim was a "continuation of a long line of public statements that don't make any sense."

The former FBI agent went on to say there was no reason to have a negotiator on the scene during an active shooter event.

"It just clouds an already muddled issue even further -- and I have to say it is suspicious that all of a sudden we're finding out about this negotiator in the aftermath of the revelation that the police chief was trying to work this as a barricaded suspect situation," he said.

Watch the full segment below: