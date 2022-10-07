Uvalde suspends school district police force months after fatal massacre
The Uvalde school district suspended its police force in response to ongoing criticism from parents over its response to an elementary school massacre, reported ABC News.

A group of parents camped outside the school administration headquarters demanding accountability for the district police department after 19 children and two teachers were killed May 24, but until Friday's mass suspension only former police chief Pete Arredondo was fired.

The district had requested more Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to station on campuses and at extracurricular activities.

It's not clear how long the suspensions would last or whether additional punishment might be added.

