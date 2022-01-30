Right-wing anti-vaxxer's sting operation gets Colorado clinic shut down
A Littleton, Colorado school was forced to announce that it wouldn't let kids get vaccinated after a right-wing campaign sabotaged the school clinic, reported the Daily Beast.

A viral Twitter campaign from anti-vaccine activists staging their own sting operation ended with the clinic because one person was angry. Gregg McGough's son filed a video of himself trying to get a vaccine at the school clinic with a fake parent note. McGough told the Colorado Sun that his goal was to have the clinic shut down. The son then was lying to the vaccine workers with another student giving a fake name and birth date.

“They really didn’t check into the facts,” said Owen McGough. His father called it "disturbing and criminal," and that it was "putting your children at risk.”

"This is subterfuge and indoctrination allowing children to make medical decisions without their parents permission or even being present,” McGough posted on Facebook. "I find this a disgusting overreach on the part of LPSD."

Owen said he did the hidden video because he doesn't like vaccines being offered in schools.

"Bringing the vaccine clinics into schools brings politics into schools as well, and opportunities for social pressure from other students and teachers and staff administrators to get the vaccine and even override parental consent," he said.

The vaccine only became political after Republicans decided that the virus was fake. When that didn't work they built conspiracy theories around masks.

Read the full story at the Daily Beast.

