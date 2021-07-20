Pro-Trump group tied to infamous 'alien DNA' doctor sues to stop administration of COVID vaccines

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that a pro-Trump group linked to an infamous doctor who has suggested America is under attack from alien DNA and demon sperm is filing a motion with the Food and Drug Administration to halt vaccinations for COVID-19.
"Among other wild assertions in the predictably absurd document, the motion seeking an injunction filed by 'America's Frontline Doctors' falsely claims the three vaccines authorized for emergency use in the U.S. do not actually curb the spread of the deadly virus," reported Pilar Melendez. "Also: that the coronavirus is not a public health emergency. This being the same pandemic that has killed over 600,000 Americans while showing signs of a nationwide resurgence in recent days with the extra-contagious Delta variant, which is almost exclusively harming unvaccinated people."
America's Frontline Doctors, founded by a doctor who is now facing charges for helping to invade the U.S. Capitol on January 6, became notorious last year for pushing a discredited treatment for COVID-19 using hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria and some autoimmune diseases. As evidence, they promoted the work of Dr. Stella Immanuel, a Houston-based conspiracy theorist doctor who believes America is being sickened with demon sperm.
Despite their fringe beliefs, America's Frontline Doctors has gained traction in state legislatures, where they have helped to craft anti-vaccine legislation.