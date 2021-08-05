Oklahoma GOP chair 'triples down' claims that vaccine passports will lead to Nazi 'gas chambers': report

Earlier this week, Oklahoma Republican Party chair John Bennett remained defiant and refused to apologize as Republican officials blasted him for comparing vaccine passports to Nazi yellow star patches, and suggesting they would lead to "gas chambers."
On Wednesday, News9 reported that Bennett is still defending his remarks. Bennett released a pre-recorded video urging the GOP to "take the gloves off," and warning "we will take our cities, our counties, and this state back."
As the report noted, however, the idea of taking Oklahoma back doesn't make much sense, since "in Oklahoma, all 77 counties twice voted for Donald Trump, Republicans have supermajorities in the House and Senate, all seven members of Congress are Republicans and both major cities are led by Republican mayors."
According to the the report, several prominent Oklahoma GOP officials are condemning Bennett's remarks. Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, and the leaders of both chambers of the Oklahoma legislature signed onto a statement calling vaccine/Holocaust comparisons "irresponsible and wrong," and adding, "People should have the liberty to choose if they take the vaccine, but we should never compare the unvaccinated to the victims of the Holocaust."
Bennett has a history of incendiary remarks. He has repeatedly attacked Muslims, claiming Christians who live around them should be "wary" of being beheaded and forcing Muslims who want to meet with him to fill out a questionnaire asking whether they beat their wives.