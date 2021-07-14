'What is wrong with them?' MSNBC's Mika hammers Republicans for undermining vaccines as COVID-19 surges
MSNBC

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski was horrified by Tennessee's decision to halt all vaccine outreach to adolescents as a coronavirus variant gains ground in less protected portions of the country.

The state's Republican-led legislature forced out the health department's vaccine coordinator over coronavirus immunizations in children, and officials then paused reminders, surveys and other outreach to adolescents for all vaccines -- and the "Morning Joe" co-host expressed her disgust.

"This comes as republican officials nationwide are fighting efforts to boost U.S. vaccination rates through outreach," Brzezinski said. "The Tennesseean reports that if the health department must issue information about vaccines, staff are instructed to strip the agency logo off the documents. The health department will also stop all COVID-19 vaccine events on school property, despite holding at least one such event this month. Additionally, the health department will take steps to ensure it no longer sends postcards or other notices reminding teenagers to get their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine."

"This is just hard to believe that we're here," she added. "All vaccinations, by the way. According to the paper, Tennessee's average number of new cases per day has more than doubled in the past two weeks. The state is also detecting a growing number of infections from the delta variant, and when you have Mississippi, when you have a dozen kids on life support -- my god, this is a Republican Party that is self-destructing, literally. What is wrong with them?"



