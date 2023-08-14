Venezuela opens probe into death threats against opposition candidate

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's top prosecutor launched an investigation on Sunday into death threats against a presidential candidate, as fears of political violence in the region have risen following last week's assassination in Ecuador. Attorney General Tarek Saab wrote in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that human rights prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the threats against Delsa Solorzano, a presidential hopeful competing in an opposition primary in October. The opposition primary aims to pick a standard-bearer to face off against President Nicola...