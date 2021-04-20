WATCH: Brand new medical ventilators discarded in Florida landfill

Boxes with apparently brand new medical ventilators were reportedly discovered in a Florida landfill.

"The reaction was strong enough for a few f-bombs. 'All these f*cking ventilators. This is what is going on. Brand new. Brand f*cking new.' The video is from a resident who was taking some garbage to the South Dade Landfill last week. He was stunned to see pallets full of brand new, wrapped medical ventilators dumped as bulky trash among mattresses, tires and other waste," WPLG TV reports.

"From the packaging, Local 10 News traced the model and the manufacturer: Beijing Aerospace Changfeng Ltd. in Beijing. A posting from a broker shows the device selling at $26,000 during the height of need last spring, as U.S. medical workers scrambled to find ventilators for an exploding number of COVID-19 patients," the station reported. "However, the Beijing Aerospace ChangFeng Ltd ACM812A was not on a list of 86 ventilator models approved for emergency authorized use by the FDA."

"His video shows a truck dumping the ventilators. Local 10 News tracked the company from the truck to a customs broker in Doral, where we learned that the specifics of items cleared through U.S. Customs is not public information," the network reported. "The FDA says that any medical device without approval may not be used, so the options are to either take it out of the country or take it to be destroyed."

















